Canaccord bullish on Alder Bio, sees 82% upside; shares up 8%

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR +7.5% ) is up on light volume on the heels of a bullish call from Canaccord Genuity (BUY/$20) based on prospects for migraine candidate eptinezumab.

Canaccord believes the recent selloff is a good buying opportunity because eptinezumab will be a winner despite less-than-expected separation from placebo in the Phase 3 PROMISE 1 study, saying the absolute reduction in migraine days is more important than a placebo-adjusted rate.

Top-line results from a second Phase 3, PROMISE 2, should be available in H1 2018.

Eptinezumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGR), a protein involved in the transmission of, and heightened sensitivity to, migraine-related pain. It is administered via infusion once every three months.

