Telecom Italia chairman: Fixed-line network is strategic asset

Telecom Italia's (TI -2.4% ) fixed-line network is a strategic asset, the company's chairman says, lending some weight to arguments that the network could be separated from the company.

"For us the network is strategic," Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells la Repubblica, saying that he and CEO Amos Genish are looking for a shared solution with Italy's government.

"We understand the national interest, we will examine the dossier with the government ... The important issue is to meet the interest of all stakeholders," he says.