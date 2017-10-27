Cabot Oil & Gas +8% on optimistic growth picture

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +8.3% ) surges despite slightly missing Q3 earnings expectations, as its $0.07/share result reverses a $0.04 net loss during the year-ago quarter as revenue rose 24% Y/Y to $385M.

COG says Q3 daily boe production growth rose 12% Y/Y, with cash flow from operating activities was $189.1M compared to $105.4M for the year-ago quarter.

For Q4, COG expects net production of 1.775B-1,85B cf/day for natural gas, 13,250-14,250 bbl/day for crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids of 1,350-1,450 boe/day.

Based on the Q4 guidance, COG tightens its 2017 daily production growth guidance range to 9%-11% from 8%-12% prior, and reaffirms 2017 capex of $845M.

COG anticipates delivering a three-year Marcellus production compounded annual growth rate of at least 20% and discretionary cash flow CAGR of at least 25% through 2020 assuming current strip prices; based on the plan, COG says its Marcellus asset would generate ~$2.5B of cumulative pre-tax free cash during 2018-20.