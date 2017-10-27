Toshiba shareholders' meeting report: 99% vote for chip unit sale

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) reports the results of its shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday including the 99% vote in favor of approving the memory chip unit sale.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) reportedly tried to sway some shareholder’s into voting against the deal, which the SanDisk owner is currently trying to block through arbitration.

Toshiba shareholders voted in favor of reappointing President and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa, EVP of financial affairs Masayoshi Hirata, and all 10 directors.

Shareholders voted nearly 88% in favor of approving the FY16 financial statements after a delay due to an issue with the auditor.

Toshiba needs to clear the chip unit sale before reporting FY17 results in March or risk a Tokyo delisting due to losses from a bankrupt energy unit.

