Deutsche Telekom labor chief warns of possible takeover

While political players in Germany are encouraging the country to sell its stake in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.1% ), the head of the company's works council says the company could become a takeover target in that case.

“This is just speculation, but at the current market price Telekom is very interesting for many private equity firms but also for Chinese, Russian or American companies,” Josef Bednarski tells Handelsblatt.

And that could mean thousands of jobs cuts: “Surely nobody believes that everything will stay the same if a new owner carves up the company,” he says.

Two parties looking to join a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel would like to see the state's 31% stake divested and reinvested in fiber-optic upgrades.