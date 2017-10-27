World Fuel -14% as Q3 bunker fuel sales fall 13%

World Fuel Services (INT -13.8% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting Q3 earnings of $0.60/share, down from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter but matching the $0.60 analyst consensus.

INT says Q3 marine fuel sales fell 13% Y/Y to 6.8M metric tons, while gross profit in the marine segment tumbled 18% to $30.5M.

The decline was partly offset by higher sales in the aviation and land segments, but INT reported a Q3 2017 net loss of $38.5M, which included a $76.9M non-cash accounting charge related to a U.S. deferred tax valuation allowance.