Tesla supplier orders not canceled, only adjusted, says Baird analyst

Tesla (TSLA -2.1% ) trims some of its earlier losses that followed a report that orders with a key parts supplier were cut by 40% and a subsequent downgrade by Evercore ISI.

Supplier Hota Industrial later said the orders were not canceled but were adjusted to account for bottlenecks in TSLA's production schedule, according to Baird's Ben Kallo.

The analyst now sees a buying opportunity in TSLA as bad news largely has been priced into the stock; Kallo's earlier Q3 preview indicated shares "could come under pressure given production delays, which will impact margins given lower Model 3 absorption."