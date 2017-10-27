Mindbody +17.6% after Q3 beats, upside guidance

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) shares are up 17.55% after Q3 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates and with an upside guidance for Q4 and FY17.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $48.5M to $49.5M (consensus: $48.54M); EPS, $0 - $0.02 (consensus: -$0.01).

FY17 guidance: revenue, $181.4M to $182.4M (consensus: $180.49M).

Key metrics: subscription and services revenue, $28.3M (+34%); payments revenue, $17.8M (+32%); end of period subscribers, 59K (+1%); average monthly revenue per subscriber, $259 (+27%); payments volume, $2B (+23%).

