Tech on track for best day since election

Major post-earnings gains for the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Intel have combined with a 3.5% rise for Apple as the iPhone X flies off the shelves to lead the Nasdaq to a 2.3% advance.
Amazon is up 13% - a staggering move for a $500B market cap company.
The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 0.8%, and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) - dragged by GE and Chevron - is up just 0.15%.
For the year, the QQQ's are now higher by 28%.
