Tech on track for best day since election

Major post-earnings gains for the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Intel have combined with a 3.5% rise for Apple as the iPhone X flies off the shelves to lead the Nasdaq to a 2.3% advance .

Amazon is up 13% - a staggering move for a $500B market cap company.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 0.8% , and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) - dragged by GE and Chevron - is up just 0.15% .

For the year, the QQQ's are now higher by 28% .

ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, RYT, QTEC, IGM, TECS, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK, TECZ, TCHF, FNG