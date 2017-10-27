Precision Drilling +10% following lighter than expected Q3 loss

Precision Drilling (PDS +10% ) powers higher after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss, amid higher North American drilling activity and imrpoved crude prices.

PDS says Q3 revenues rose 47.2% Y/Y to C$314.5M, citing higher activity in its North American based businesses and higher average dayrates from its international contract drilling business.

PDS says it had 61 rigs operating in the U.S. in Q3, more than double the total in the prior-year quarter, and has 49 active rigs in Canada, up from 31 in the same period of 2016.

PDS also cuts its 2017 capex budget by 25% to C$104M, due to lower upgrade and maintenance expenditure, and says spending likely would remain near that level in 2018.