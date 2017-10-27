Merck logs ugliest day in over six years after Q3 revenue miss; shares down 6%

Merck's (MRK -6.3% ) Q3 revenue miss, though modest at 2.1%, is weighing on the stock. Shares are down on triple normal volume.

Many eyes are on cancer med Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the company's fastest growing product. Sales were $1.047B (+194%), slightly behind Bristol-Myers' Opdivo (nivolumab) at $1.265B.

Investors are keenly interested in the results from the KEYNOTE-189 study assessing Keytruda in first-line non-squamous non-small lung cancer. The company has decided to delay releasing topline data which added to the selling.

