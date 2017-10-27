Total’s renewables business posts 49% earnings decline in Q3

Total (TOT +1.1% ), which has moved more aggressively than many of its peers into renewables and is majority owner of solar panel maker SunPower, posted a steep Q3 decline in its renewables and power business amid a depressed market for solar panels.

TOT says its new gas, renewables and power segment posted a 49% Y/Y decline in Q3 earnings, making the division the company’s worst performing business unit in the period, and made even more stark because results last year were aided by the sale of a solar farm stake.

The unit remains a relatively small part of TOT's overall business, generating $97M in operating income in the quarter compared with more than $1.4B from its oil and gas E&P business; on the other hand, the division remains profitable and delivered a return on capital of nearly 7% in the quarter, more than the E&P unit.

TOT's overall Q3 net profit rose 39% Y/Y to $2.7B.