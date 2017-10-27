Facebook, Twitter, Google head to third Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday

Facebook (FB +4.3% ), Twitter (TWTR +6.8% ) and Google (GOOG +4.8% , GOOGL +4.3% ) will appear before a third congressional hearing on Tuesday to discuss solutions to Russian disinformation.

According to the Senate Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee, the companies will be represented by Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch; Twitter's acting general counsel, Sean Edgett; and Richard Salgado, director of Law Enforcement and Information Security for Google.

Stretch and Edgett will also speak before House and Senate Intelligence committees on Wednesday, joined by Google's Kent Walker.

The Tuesday hearing may stretch beyond Russian involvement in the election, as the hearing title also mentions "extremist content."