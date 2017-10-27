Bombardier likely to miss 2017 CSeries delivery goal, analysts say

Analysts say Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) likely will fall short of the full-year delivery target for its C Series jet amid a shortage of available engines.

Delivery of 12 planes that had been scheduled for this year probably will slip into 2018, which would mean Bombardier delivers 18 of the jets in 2017, says Macquarie's Konark Gupta.

Bombardier has been saying for several months that it would deliver 30 C Series jets in 2017 after shipping seven in this year's H1, but “There’s not a chance they get to 30 this year,” says AltaCorp Capital's Chris Murray, who expects 20-30 jets to be shipped by the end of December.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), whose Pratt & Whitney unit is a major supplier of the CSeries, has been trying to cope with durability issues affecting the geared turbofan engines that power the new jetliner.

Korean Air reportedly delayed the delivery of its first C Series plane, the CS300, to make sure engines problems are resolved.