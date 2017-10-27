Huge tech rally powers S&P, Nasdaq to new records

Strong earnings from some of the market's tech heavyweights fueled a rally in the sector that carried the Nasdaq (+2.2%) and S&P 500 (+0.8%) to new record highs.

Amazon (+13.2%), Alphabet (+4.8%) and Microsoft (+6.4%) all soared to new highs after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and Intel jumped 7.4% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its guidance for the fiscal year.

Apple added 3.6%, helped by the positive tech sentiment as well as the company's announcement that its new iPhone X sold out in a matter of minutes.

The S&P's tech sector (+2.9%) easily finished at the top of the leaderboard, with consumer discretionary (+1.6%) not far behind.

The consumer staples sector (-0.9%) was the weakest group, as CVS Health fell 5.9% following unconfirmed reports that it made an offer to acquire Aetna for more than $200/share.

Today's gains carried the major indexes into positive territory for the week, with the Nasdaq jumping 1.1%, the Dow rising 0.5% and the S&P 500 adding 0.2%.

U.S. Treasurys trimmed some of their losses from earlier in the week, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note slipping 3 bps to 2.42%.

U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4% at $53.91/bbl amid rising hopes for an extended production cut agreement.