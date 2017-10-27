Whole Foods holding hiring day with 6,000-hire goal

Whole Foods Market (AMZN +13.2% ) will look to add 6,000 employees at a National Hiring Day Nov. 2.

A post on the company's site details the initiative. It's taking place at all U.S. stores, and will feature full-time and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent.

"Candidates can visit any Whole Foods Market store on November 2 and receive an interview, with opportunities for on-the-spot job offers," the company says.

Previously: Analysts raise Amazon price targets after earnings (Oct. 27 2017)

Previously: Amazon soars after earnings smasher (Oct. 26 2017)