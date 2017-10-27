Burnaby city officials slam Kinder Morgan in pipeline dispute

The city of Burnaby, British Columbia, is criticizing Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) for disrespecting municipal regulations after the company appealed to Canada's energy regulator for approval to start work on its Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

KMI had asked the National Energy Board for approval to start some construction work in Burnaby, saying it has been unable to obtain the necessary permits from the city and delays were costing it millions of dollars every month.

Officials from Burnaby, home to the marine terminal and tank farm where the pipeline terminates, rebuked the company for appealing to the regulator.

"Because of the size and scope of Kinder Morgan's project, these approvals take time," Burnaby's city manager says.

The city's mayor is a vocal opponent of the pipeline project and has pledged civil disobedience to help disrupt construction, but says he has no influence on the speed of the municipal regulatory process.