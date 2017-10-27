Four Seasons Education now sees $82.4M to come in IPO

Four Seasons Education has amended its registration for an initial public offering, now expecting about $82.4M in proceeds at the midpoint of its expected range.

It had initially filed with a $120M registration. It expects to price 9.2M American Depositary Shares at a range of $9-$11 each. A selling shareholder is offering 900,000 ADS.

In addition, the company will offer 10.415M ADS if underwriters exercise an overallotment option in full.

Net proceeds will be used "primarily for expansion of our learning center network, improvement of our existing facilities, development of our educational content and service offerings, working capital and other general corporate purposes."

The company's applied to list on NYSE under the symbol FEDU.