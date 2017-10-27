Align Technology's 16% gain tops the S&P following "another stellar quarter"

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) surged to the top of the S&P 500 in today's trade, gaining 16.2% after Q3 earnings beat expectations on strong demand for its Invisalign orthodontics.

Q3 revenues rose 38% to $385M, sparked by a 33% jump in shipments of the Invisalign aligners, with a big boost coming from shipments to teen patients

Leerink analyst Richard Newitter raises his ALGN stock price target to $250 from $199 following the latest in a series of strong earnings beats, citing “increased confidence that both teen and adult Invisalign utilization can continue to accelerate within a large and underpenetrated WW aligner market," and sees ALGN sustaining 20%-plus revenue growth and a 21% EPS 2017-2019 compound annual growth rate.