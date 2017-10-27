Sogou amends IPO, expecting $501M in proceeds

Chinese search-engine firm Sogou has amended its initial public offering registration, where it now expects to list 45M American Depositary Shares in a range of $11-$13.

That's a raise of about $540M at the midpoint, and the company expects net proceeds of $501M, which it intends to use for "research and development, sales and marketing, and general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions."

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 6.75M additional ADS at the IPO price.

The company expects to list on the NYSE under the symbol SOGO.