Embattled Uber names Pepsico's West its chief legal officer

Uber (Private:UBER) has hired Tony West as its chief legal officer -- a key role at a company beset by litigation, particularly an autonomous-driving battle against Alphabet unit Waymo.

West is joining the ride-sharing company next month from Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), where he oversaw lawyers in 200 countries as its general counsel.

It's the first key hire for new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi since he joined in August; many of Uber's other senior roles, including chief financial officer, are vacant for the moment.