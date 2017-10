ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) finished its first day of trading up 15.9% , marking a successful debut in one of the rare cybersecurity IPOs.

It rose as high as $27 today, 22.7% above its IPO price of $22, where it had priced at the top of its range. The company had come in for an $806M valuation, short of a unicorn-sized private valuation it achieved in 2016.

ForeScout had posted $91M in revenue in the first half of 2017, along with a net loss of $47M.