Electronic Arts, FIFA launch esports tourney alongside World Cup

Electronic Arts (EA +0.9% ) is rolling out its new esports soccer competition, launching the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series, a multi-staged tournament.

The competition kicks off Nov. 3 and culminates in the "FIFA eWorld Cup 2018" next August.

Competitors will qualify based on FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Weekend League online activity, and at live qualifying events throughout the year, EA says. A top 128 -- 64 from Playstation 4 and 64 from Xbox One -- will make the playoffs, with 32 getting through to the eWorld Cup.