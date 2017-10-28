GE's worst week since 2009 stretches YTD market cap wipeout to $100B

For GE, this was the week from hell: Shares sank 12.7% in their worst weekly drop since March 2009 - the month when the S&P 500 sank to its financial crisis lows - and wiped out $26B of market value to end at a five-year low.

GE is the worst performer by far on the Dow in 2017, down 34.6% vs. the S&P's 18.5% gain, bringing the loss for GE shareholders this year to $100B.

It seems no one wants to be the last man standing when GE presumably cuts its dividend - something it has done only twice in its 125-year history, both during economic crises - when CEO John Flannery reveals his turnaround plan on Nov. 13.

Without a cut, Flannery’s plan to divest $20B of assets likely would be just another stopgap that actually would exacerbate the cash crunch by reducing free cash flow - a continuation of a pattern that helped create GE’s current predicament, Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes.

Analysts jumped in with at least four downgrades this week (I, II), but for a contrarian view, DRIP Investor thinks the stock could be worth buying at ~$20, citing the company's executive housecleaning, activist investors stirring the pot, recent insider buying and the potential for spinoffs and restructurings.