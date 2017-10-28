Powell set to be Trump's Fed pick - WSJ

The president next week will likely announce Fed Governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next Fed chairman, according to a source.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the president said he he "somebody very specific in mind" for the job and would announce his decision sometime next week. Thursday could be the day as the Fed has a two-day meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday next week, and the president leaves for an Asian trip on Friday.

If confirmed, Powell could take the helm at the central bank in early February when Janet Yellen's term ends.

The vice chairman's spot is also open, but Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the White House doesn't plan on nominating for both positions at the same time.