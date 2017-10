Catalonia's ousted leader has called for peaceful opposition to Spain's decision to take direct control of the region, declaring that he will keep "working to build a free country.

"In a democratic society, parliaments elect or oust presidents," Carles Puigdemont said in a televised address.

The first signs of whether separatists will adhere to his call could come on Monday, when government workers decide whether to return to jobs they no longer hold.

