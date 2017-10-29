GE board kept in dark about spare plane - WSJ

The dismemberment of Jeff Immelt's legacy continues. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the WSJ reports General Electric (NYSE:GE) executives as not notifying the board about the practice of trailing the former CEO with a spare jet anytime he traveled.

Until the Journal this month first reported on the matter, management for years also withheld from directors an internal complaint it received about the empty plane.

Like Captain Renault in Casablanca, the board members were shocked to learn of the practice. "Obviously, this was an excess," one tells the WSJ. For his part, Jeff Immelt tells the paper he too was unaware of the spare plane, and wouldn't have allowed it had he known.

New CEO John Flannery, of course, has grounded the company's corporate fleet as he looks to cut costs throughout the company.

