Chinese bond selloff hits stocks

Following a week of stability during China's 19th Communist Party Congress, local stocks stumbled in early Monday trade.

The Shanghai Composite fell as much as 1.7% , the most this year on an intraday basis, before clawing back losses to 0.9% before the close.

It comes as sovereign bonds extended a monthly rout amid mounting deleveraging concerns in the nation's financial sector.

