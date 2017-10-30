Bitcoin sets new all-time high

Just over a week after pushing past $6,000, the cryptocurrency broke through the $6,300 mark for the first time late Sunday, taking gains this year to well over 500% .

Investors appear to be shrugging off some of the negative news associated with last week's "hard fork," which resulted in the creation of a new cryptocurrency called bitcoin gold.

It's also been an eventful year for cryptocurrencies in general, with bitcoin garnering the most attention from analysts and regulators across the world.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, BIOP, OSTK, OTC:BITCF, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF