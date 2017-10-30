CVS approached Anthem and UnitedHealth Group before Aetna - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) bid for Aetna (NYSE:AET) was the culmination of a six-month hunt for a deal partner. It approached Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on a preliminary basis before it focused on Aetna.

If the transaction goes through, it will most likely accelerate CVS's efforts to transform its stores into health centers considering Aetna's 22M members.

UnitedHealth is already highly integrated as a health insurer, pharmacy benefit manager and operator of physician practices and outpatient surgery centers. Others are following suit.

CVS chief Larry Merlo is expected to run the combined company.