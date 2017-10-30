Constellation Brands confirms stake in Canopy Growth

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) confirms that it picked up a minority stake in medicinal cannabis firm Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF).

The company says it has no plans to sell any cannabis products in the U.S. or any other market unless or until it is legally permissible to do so at all government levels.

“Canopy Growth has a seasoned leadership team that understands the legal, regulatory and economic landscape for an emerging market that is predicted to become a significant consumer category in the future,” says Constellation Brands President and CEO, Rob Sands. “

The investment of C$245M in Canopy represents an ownership interest of 9.9%. Constellation Brands also has the option to purchase an additional ownership interest in the future.

The transaction is expected to close during Q3.

Source: Press Release