Dynegy, Vistra Energy to merge in all-stock deal

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) agrees to acquire Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) in an all-stock deal, confirming earlier speculation and creating a combined company resulting company with a market capitalization exceeding $10B and an enterprise value topping $20B.

DYN shareholders will receive 0.652 VST common shares for each DYN share they own, resulting in VST and DYN shareholders owning a respective 79% and 21% of the combined company; the deal values DYN shares at $13.24, an 18% premium vs. Friday's closing price.

The companies say the merger would make more than $5B in excess capital available for capital allocation and foresee $500M-$600M in net present value benefit from tax synergies.