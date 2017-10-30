Lennar and CalAtlantic to merger in nearly $10B deal

The merger will create the country's largest homebuilder, with LTM revenues topping $17B and a market cap of roughly $18B. The new company will control 240K homesites, with 1.3K active communities in 49 markets across 21 states.

Each share of CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA) stock will be exchanged for 0.885 shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

At Lennar's close of $58.01 on Friday, it values CAA at $51.34 vs. its close of $40.45.

The deal is expected to generate annual cost savings/synergies of $250M, with $75M of that to be realized in fiscal 2018.

A conference call to discuss is set for 11 ET.

