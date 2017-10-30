Roper Technologies reports Q3 with EPS beat, revenue meet, and mixed guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reports Q3 results with an EPS beat, revenue meet, and downside Q4 guidance followed by raised FY17 guidance.

Q4 expected between $2.56 to $2.62 compared to the $2.63 consensus. Full year 2017 guidance was raised to $9.27 to $9.33 (consensus: $9.27) from $9.12 to $9.30.

Segment sales: RF Technology, $480.6M (+58% Y/Y); Medical & Scientific Imaging, $343.6M (+2%); Industrial Technology, $200M (+12%); Energy Systems & Controls, $135.3M (+8%).

