Argenx launches Phase I trial with subcutaneous formulation of ARGX-113

Argenx (Pending:ARGX) announces that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of a subcutaneously administered formulation of ARGX-113 compared to an intravenous formulation being administered in its ongoing Phase II clinical trials.

The trial will enroll up to 32 healthy volunteers. The doses selected for the Phase 1 are aligned with doses used in the continuing Phase 2 clinical trials of ARGX-113 using the intravenous formulation.

ARGX-113 is an investigational therapy for treatment of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases.