Aviragen to merge with Vaxart

Aviragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVIR) inks a merger agreement with privately held Vaxart, a developer of oral recombinant vaccines. The combined company will do business as Vaxart (VXRT) focused on orally delivered therapeutics and preventative treatments for a range of viral infections.

Vaxart's oral vaccine pipeline includes norovirus, human papilloma virus (HPV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vaxart shareholders will own ~60% of the combined organization while Aviragen shareholders will own ~40%. The deal values Vaxart and Aviragen at $90M and $60M, respectively.

The transaction should close in Q1 2018.

Aviragen will cut six positions, leaving 10 employees to complete the BTA074 Phase 2 study and assist with the transition to Vaxart.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the tie-up.