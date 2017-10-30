Futures start week on back foot

U.S. stock index futures are inching lower as investors await a big week of market data and the latest batch of corporate earnings. Dow -0.2% ; S&P 500 -0.2% ; Nasdaq flat.

Events will include the unveiling of the future Fed chair, a mid-week FOMC policy meeting and the monthly jobs report released Friday.

Oil is flat at $53.91/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1273/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.4%.

