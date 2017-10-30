Telus to acquire Xavient Information Systems

Headquartered in Simi Valley, CA, and with about 1.8K employees, Xavient has operations throughout the U.S. and India, serving customers primarily in the telecommunications, media, entertainment, healthcare, and banking and financial services sectors.

The purchase is hoped to accelerate Telus International's (NYSE:TU) objective to expand its global service offerings with the addition of advanced, next-generation IT consulting and delivery capabilities.

The $250M deal will be funded mostly from the company's international credit facilities and shares. At first, Telus will be purchasing 65% of Xavient, with the right to acquire the rest by Dec. 2020.

