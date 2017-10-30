Early-stage study underway for Biohaven's trigriluzole

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) announces a clinical collaboration with Drs. Ann Silk and James Goydos at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey investigating Biohaven's glutamate modulating compound, trigriluzole, in a Phase 1 trial, in combination with a PD-1 blocking inhibitor, in patients with late-stage cancers. The study began enrollment in October and the first patient has begun treatment.

A total of 12 to 27 patients will be enrolled in the trial and blood samples and biopsies will be collected regularly.

Trigriluzole is a novel tripeptide prodrug being developed by Biohaven for the treatment of diseases mediated by glutamate disruption.