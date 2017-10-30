GM falls after Goldman Sachs loses confidence

Goldman Sachs drops General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a Sell rating from Neutral.

The firm points to cylical pressure and issues with product changeover in the North America as potential earnings drags for the automaker. The new F-Series is also seen chipping away at GM's market share next year.

"Our work on pickup trucks and crossovers suggest that GM likely experiences volume and mix headwinds that exacerbate the cyclical profit headwinds. Combined, we see this driving 2018E EBIT-adjusted down by 22% yoy and compressing overall corporate margin," writes analyst David Tamberrino.

Goldman's price target on GM of $22 reps 28% downside potential for shares.