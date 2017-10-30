Merrimack's MM-121 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for heregulin-positive non-small cell lung cancer; shares ahead 5% premarket

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) announces that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to MM-121, its investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of heregulin-positive non-small cell lung cancer. MM-121 (seribantumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block tumor survival signals and enhance the anti-tumor effect of combination therapies by targeting the cell surface receptor HER3 (ErbB3) in patients with high expression of the biomarker heregulin.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.