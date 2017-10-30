Improved margins at Cooper Tire & Rubber in Q3

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume declined 2% in Q3.

Americas tire sales slipped 7% to $625M due to 7.5% decline in unit volume.

International tire sales rose 22.4% to $151.37M and

International unit volume up 31.3%, driven by a significant increase in Asia.

Gross margin rate increased 200 bps to 12.4%.

SG&A expense rate grew 20 bps to 8.6%.

Operating margin rate improved 340 bps to 13.8%.

Americas tire operating margin rate grew 370 bps to 18.8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 30% to 33%; Capex: $190M to $210M.