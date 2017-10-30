Improved margins at Cooper Tire & Rubber in Q3

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume declined 2% in Q3.
Americas tire sales slipped 7% to $625M due to 7.5% decline in unit volume.
International tire sales rose 22.4% to $151.37M and
International unit volume up 31.3%, driven by a significant increase in Asia.
Gross margin rate increased 200 bps to 12.4%.
SG&A expense rate grew 20 bps to 8.6%.
Operating margin rate improved 340 bps to 13.8%.
Americas tire operating margin rate grew 370 bps to 18.8%.
FY2017 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 30% to 33%; Capex: $190M to $210M.
CTB -3.92% premarket.