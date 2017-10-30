EMA accepts Bristol-Myers' marketing application for expanded use of Opdivo; shares ahead 2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval to use Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat melanoma patients who are at high risk of relapse following complete surgical resection.

The data supporting the application, called a type II variation, was generated in the CheckMate-238 study.

Patients with advanced melanoma have poor prognoses with a recurrence rate of 68% or more says CCO Murdo Gordon.