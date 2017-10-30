Glencore raises earnings guidance, lowers outlook for some production

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) raises its full-year EBIT guidance to $2.6B-$2.8B, citing a strong Q3 performance, while cutting its outlook for some core commodities.

Glencore's previous 2017 marketing EBIT guidance was $2.4B-$2.7B, which already was an upward revision from $2.1B-$2.4B at the start of the year.

In its Q3 production report, the company cuts its production guidance for copper, zinc and coal, citing operational difficulties, maintenance and end-of-mine-life declines, but says its full-year earnings will not suffer.

For Q3, Glencore's copper production of 946.5K metric tons fell 11% Y/Y, zinc production of 827.4K tons was 5% higher, and nickel output of 80.7K tons was down 2%.