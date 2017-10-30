CACI awarded $91M task order

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was awarded a $91M four-year task order to provide support to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center (CERDEC) Flight Activity (NASDAQ:CFA).

In addition, CACI will support the testing of new technologies as part of the Army’s efforts to mature capabilities. This will include the design, development, integration, test, evaluation, and sustainment of sensor and surveillance technologies in areas such as radio frequency, electro-optical, thermal, radar, and acoustic systems.

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “CACI continues to grow our Surveillance and Reconnaissance business in support of the U.S. Army and all of our defense and intelligence customers. We are committed to providing advanced, high-value solutions and services to meet current needs as well as evolving requirements, delivering intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities that protect our troops and secure the nation.”

Press Release