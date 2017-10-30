Spectrum Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 2 trial of Poziotinib in certain NSCLC patients

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) initiates a Phase 2 trial evaluating poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer patients with an exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2.

This trial will enroll up to 87 patients. The study will evaluate objective response rate as the primary endpoint, and disease control rate, duration of response, and safety as secondary endpoints. In addition, progression-free survival and quality of life will also be evaluated.

Poziotinib is a novel, oral pan-HER inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR, HER) family of tyrosine-kinase receptors.