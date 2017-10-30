Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Pending:RYTM) initiated with Outperform rating and $40 (69% upgrade) price target by Cowen and Company. Initiated with Buy rating and $32 (35% upside) price target by Needham.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) initiated with Outperform rating and $32 (42% upside) price target by BMO Capital Markets.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Buy rating and $150 (25% upside) price target by FBR & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Buy by SunTrust.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) price target raised to $26 (77% upside) from $21 by Oppenheimer citing more bullish forecasts for Hetlioz (Outperform).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) downgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley. Downgraded to Hold by SunTrust. Downgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays. All after the company withdrew its European marketing application for Keytruda in first-line NSCLC.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo.

Source: Bloomberg