Key automobile symposium kicks off

Gabelli & Company is hosting an automotive aftermarket symposium in conjunction with the AAPEX & SEMA industry trade shows in Las Vegas.

Presentations and fireside chats are scheduled today and tomorrow from Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB), Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), Lear (NYSE:LEA), Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), Navistar (NYSE:NAV), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Penscke Automotive (NYSE:PAG), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and U.S. Auto Parts Networks (NASDAQ:PRTS).

The auto confab arrives with volatility in the auto retail and supplier sectors on the rise in the last three months amid strategy resets by major automakers, and with some M&A buzz in the air.