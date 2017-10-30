TowerJazz announces BSI process partnership for 2018 mass production

TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM) announces a partnership with BSI process manufacturer Changguang Yuanchen Microelectronics Technology to provide the process segment for TowerJazz’s CMOS image sensor wafers.

The partnership will allow TowerJazz to start providing customers with advanced BSI technology in mass production by the middle of 2018.

BSI and stacked wafers provide higher pixel sensitivity, which allows for better picture quality in low lighting and higher dynamic range and frame rates.

BSI tech applies to high-end photographic equipment, automotive imaging needs, and the emerging AR and VR markets.