Apple shares up on analyst reports of strong iPhone X sales

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up 0.66% premarket after analyst reports show high iPhone X demand after preorders started on Friday. Shipments start November 3.

Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White writes that he’s “encouraged that shipping lead times have held steady at 5-6 weeks because these pre-orders can be recognized as shipments in the December quarter.”

Apple had told CNBC on Friday that initial response showed “customer demand is off the charts.”

Apple’s good news has brought Japanese suppliers TDK Corp, Foster Electric, and Taiyo Yuden along for the ride with the companies all trading up despite a flat Nikkei performance on Monday.

